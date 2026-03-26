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Family Seeks Justice: The Case of Missing Merchant Navy Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra

The family of missing merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra met with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, demanding a CBI investigation into his disappearance off the Mauritius coast on February 3. Frustrated by the lack of updates, they seek intervention to push for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:22 IST
Family Seeks Justice: The Case of Missing Merchant Navy Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra
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Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was approached by the family of merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra, who vanished from a vessel near Mauritius on February 3, requesting a CBI probe into his disappearance.

Sarthak's mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, expressed frustration over the absence of updates on the investigation. She highlighted the family's need for a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth behind her son's fate, after failing to see any progress despite over six weeks since he went missing.

The company employing Sarthak has contacted the family to collect his personal items, but Rashmita insists they be handed over in the presence of high-ranking officials from the shipping directorate, citing non-cooperation during a monitoring visit to Singapore.

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