Trustee's Son Detained Amid Harassment Controversy at School
Authorities detained the son of a trustee at a Dombivli school over allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a teacher, demanding sexual favors. Tensions rose as MNS activists demanded action. Police intervened, taking the accused into custody and launching an investigation.
- Country:
- India
The police detained a trustee's son at a Dombivli school in Maharashtra's Thane district following allegations of sending lewd messages to a female teacher and soliciting sexual favors, officials confirmed. A police case was filed, and investigations into the accusations are underway.
Tensions escalated when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionaries stormed the Sagav-area school, demanding action against the accused. The trustee, a retired professor associated with the school's management, stated that legal action is necessary if his son is found guilty.
Despite efforts by the teacher to ignore the advances, harassment persisted, prompting her to seek help from MNS officials. After authorities intervened, the accused was detained, and police are verifying the digital evidence. An FIR has been registered, and investigations continue.
- READ MORE ON:
- trustee
- harassment
- police
- Thane
- digital evidence
- investigation
- Maharashtra
- Dombivli
- MNS
- school
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