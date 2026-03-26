Trustee's Son Detained Amid Harassment Controversy at School

The police detained a trustee's son at a Dombivli school in Maharashtra's Thane district following allegations of sending lewd messages to a female teacher and soliciting sexual favors, officials confirmed. A police case was filed, and investigations into the accusations are underway.

Tensions escalated when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionaries stormed the Sagav-area school, demanding action against the accused. The trustee, a retired professor associated with the school's management, stated that legal action is necessary if his son is found guilty.

Despite efforts by the teacher to ignore the advances, harassment persisted, prompting her to seek help from MNS officials. After authorities intervened, the accused was detained, and police are verifying the digital evidence. An FIR has been registered, and investigations continue.