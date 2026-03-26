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Job Offer Turns Trafficking Nightmare in Saharanpur

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a woman under the pretense of a job offer in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They sold her for Rs 1.5 lakh. The victim was confined, abused, and threatened, but a police intervention led to the suspects' arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:32 IST
Job Offer Turns Trafficking Nightmare in Saharanpur
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In a shocking case of human trafficking, four people have been arrested for allegedly deceiving a woman with false promises of employment in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made by Gagalheri police following a written complaint from the victim.

According to the authorities, the suspects - identified as Lata from Rishikesh, Rahul from Gagalheri, and Aadesh from Behat - lured the woman with the prospect of a job and subsequently sold her to a man named Noman, also known as Ajju, for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Realizing the trap she had fallen into, the victim protested, only to be confined and threatened with death by the accused. Acting swiftly, police arrested the four culprits under the Haroda overbridge after receiving a confidential tip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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