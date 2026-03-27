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Pakistan's Proactive Diplomatic Mission for Middle East Peace

Pakistan is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate peace in the Iran conflict. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized the country's commitment to dialogue and de-escalation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leading these efforts. Media is urged to rely on official channels for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:12 IST
Pakistan's Proactive Diplomatic Mission for Middle East Peace
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On Thursday, Pakistan affirmed its 'active and constructive' engagement with regional stakeholders, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the Iran conflict. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi addressed intense media inquiries regarding Pakistan's role in the peace process, as well as potential direct negotiations in Islamabad this weekend.

Without confirming face-to-face talks, Andrabi reiterated Pakistan's commitment to de-escalation and hostilities cessation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spearheads these diplomatic efforts, receiving international acknowledgment, including from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Andrabi urged media outlets to exercise discretion amid speculative reports, emphasizing the need for confidentiality in sensitive diplomatic dialogues. He also reassured the safety of Pakistan and highlighted Saudi Arabia's crucial role as a key interlocutor in these peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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