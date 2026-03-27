China Calls for EU Cooperation in Trade

China expressed its willingness to expand imports from the European Union, with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao actively urging the 27-state bloc to ease controls on high-tech exports.

At a meeting with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Cameroon, Wang called for a rational and objective view of China's development, emphasizing the importance of reducing friction in trade relations.

The meeting highlighted China's aspirations to collaboratively enhance economic ties with the EU, asking the bloc to refrain from politicizing trade issues, according to a statement released by Wang's ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)