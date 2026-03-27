Ernakulam Tragedy: Swift Action for Justice

The Ernakulam District Collector announced crucial aid for the family of a man who perished in a tragic industrial fire.

Shathrukan Mukhiya, a Bihar native, died following a blaze at Cee Jee Lubricants, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

The company is required to provide Rs 5 lakh to the family, cover educational costs for Mukhiya's children, and offer a job to his wife, underscoring the need for accountability and safety in the industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)