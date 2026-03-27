Ernakulam Tragedy: Swift Action for Justice
The Ernakulam District Collector has mandated immediate assistance for the family of Shathrukan Mukhiya, a Bihar native who died in a fire at an oil company. The company must provide financial aid, cover children's education, and offer a job to Mukhiya's wife. Investigations into potential company negligence are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ernakulam District Collector announced crucial aid for the family of a man who perished in a tragic industrial fire.
Shathrukan Mukhiya, a Bihar native, died following a blaze at Cee Jee Lubricants, prompting a swift response from local authorities.
The company is required to provide Rs 5 lakh to the family, cover educational costs for Mukhiya's children, and offer a job to his wife, underscoring the need for accountability and safety in the industrial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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