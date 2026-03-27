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Guadalajara Faces World Cup Challenges Amid Cartel Violence Concerns

Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, hosted its first international football match since cartel violence cast a shadow over its security landscape. The city is preparing for the World Cup, co-hosted with the U.S. and Canada, while addressing pressing challenges related to cartel violence and thousands of disappearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:34 IST
Guadalajara Faces World Cup Challenges Amid Cartel Violence Concerns
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Just over a month ago, Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, was reeling from violence following the capture and death of cartel boss Ruben "El Mencho" Oseguera. Now, the city showcased resilience as it hosted its first international football match ahead of the World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the U.S. and Canada.

The Akron Stadium nearly filled its 50,000-capacity seats during an intense playoff match, where the Reggae Boyz defeated New Caledonia 1-0. Despite security concerns, fans like Rick Brown, a Jamaican-born Canadian, felt safe in the city, noting the heavy presence of guards.

Guadalajara is set to host multiple World Cup matches, attracting millions of visitors. However, attention remains on the violence and disappearances linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, with over 132,000 reported missing across Mexico. Authorities are strengthening security, while families of the disappeared criticize local efforts and seek international awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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