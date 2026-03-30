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Pentagon Press Freedom Clash: Judge to Rule on Access Rights

A U.S. judge is set to hear a case regarding allegations that the Pentagon violated a court order protecting journalists' access. The New York Times claims the Pentagon's new policy defies this order. Judge Paul Friedman will assess the compliance of the Pentagon's policy regarding press credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:40 IST
Pentagon Press Freedom Clash: Judge to Rule on Access Rights
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A crucial legal showdown over press freedom and executive action unfolds as a U.S. judge evaluates claims against the Pentagon allegedly defying a court mandate on journalist access. The hearing, scheduled for Monday, could redefine the balance between national security and freedom of the press.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman is reviewing a plea by the New York Times for the Pentagon's adherence to a prior court's directive. This follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's October stance that journalists could be security risks, potentially losing press badges if they pursued unauthorized military information.

Judge Friedman had previously ruled against certain Department of Defense policies on press credentials, arguing they infringed on constitutional safeguards for news-gathering. Yet, the New York Times argues that the new interim policy undermines this ruling, maintaining restrictions that the judge had rejected. The Pentagon stands firm, claiming compliance with legal requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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