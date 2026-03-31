New Bill Proposes Steeper Penalties for Shimla Road Misuse

The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill 2026 has introduced steeper penalties for unauthorized driving on sealed and restricted roads.

Proposed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the bill suggests fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for driving on these roads without permits.

The legislation also revises fees, raising annual permit costs from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000, while giving the Home Secretary the authority to issue permits.