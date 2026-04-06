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Fake Drug Scandal in Puducherry: Gandhi's Outcry

Rahul Gandhi criticized the AINRC-BJP government for the alleged manufacturing of counterfeit drugs in Puducherry. He called it not just corruption but a murderous act. Gandhi promised the Congress party's commitment to statehood and timely civic polls if elected. He also highlighted the industrial decline in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:25 IST
Fake Drug Scandal in Puducherry: Gandhi's Outcry
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique against the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance, prominent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of allowing counterfeit drug production to flourish in Puducherry. Addressing an assembly rally on Monday, Gandhi emphasized that this is not merely an instance of corruption but equated it to a criminally negligent act with spurious drugs reaching across India.

He assured voters that the Congress party is committed to securing statehood for the union territory and promised to conduct civic polls within six months of assuming power. Gandhi alleged that while Puducherry leads in fake medicine production, no substantial action is taken by the current government.

The criticism extended to the economic situation in Puducherry, with Gandhi noting the decline of the industrial and textile sectors, marked by the closure of hundreds of factories. He alleged systematic corruption with a '30 percent commission' on all government contracts contributing to the economic decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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