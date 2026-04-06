Tensions Escalate as U.S. Deadline Looms for Iran Deal

As the U.S. deadline approaches for resolving the conflict, the United States and Iran have received a proposed plan meant to end their hostilities, although Tehran has refused to immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if a deal isn't reached by Tuesday to allow traffic through this crucial economic route. A plan brokered through intense overnight conversations by Pakistan suggests a ceasefire followed by negotiations within 15 to 20 days.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including coordination with regional leaders, Iran remains unwilling to accept deadlines while reviewing the proposal. Meanwhile, fresh aerial strikes and threats of expanded attacks continue to escalate tensions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)