Left Menu

Mamata Rallies Behind Mallick in Alleged Ration Scam

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supported Jyotipriya Mallick, accused of money laundering linked to a ration scam. Banerjee claims CPI(M) conspired with BJP against Mallick. She asserted CPI(M)'s electoral losses were due to her influence and encouraged voters to support TMC in upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:36 IST
Mamata Rallies Behind Mallick in Alleged Ration Scam
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her full support to longtime political ally Jyotipriya Mallick amid allegations of money laundering in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Mallick, arrested by the ED in October 2023, held the Food and Supplies portfolio under Banerjee from 2011 to 2021 and was granted bail in January 2025. Addressing political gatherings, Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of fabricating charges against Mallick out of envy, highlighting his contributions to the state's PDS system.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) fraudulently added 1.5 crore names to the ration lists, which Mallick responsibly corrected. She further claimed that the CPI(M) colluded with the BJP to instigate legal actions against her associates. Asserting her influence on the political landscape, Banerjee emphasized that votes for the Trinamool Congress equate to support for her leadership, especially as Mallick contests from the Habra constituency.

Charging the CPI(M) with electoral failure due to her efforts, Banerjee aimed to consolidate anti-BJP votes exclusively for the TMC, alleging a covert alliance between CPI(M), BJP, and Congress. With the Assembly elections approaching, Banerjee urged voters to remember the prolonged hardships under CPI(M) governance and uphold the TMC's commitment to state progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

 India
2
Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

 India
4
Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026