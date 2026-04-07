Mamata Rallies Behind Mallick in Alleged Ration Scam
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supported Jyotipriya Mallick, accused of money laundering linked to a ration scam. Banerjee claims CPI(M) conspired with BJP against Mallick. She asserted CPI(M)'s electoral losses were due to her influence and encouraged voters to support TMC in upcoming polls.
- Country:
- India
In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her full support to longtime political ally Jyotipriya Mallick amid allegations of money laundering in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Mallick, arrested by the ED in October 2023, held the Food and Supplies portfolio under Banerjee from 2011 to 2021 and was granted bail in January 2025. Addressing political gatherings, Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of fabricating charges against Mallick out of envy, highlighting his contributions to the state's PDS system.
Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) fraudulently added 1.5 crore names to the ration lists, which Mallick responsibly corrected. She further claimed that the CPI(M) colluded with the BJP to instigate legal actions against her associates. Asserting her influence on the political landscape, Banerjee emphasized that votes for the Trinamool Congress equate to support for her leadership, especially as Mallick contests from the Habra constituency.
Charging the CPI(M) with electoral failure due to her efforts, Banerjee aimed to consolidate anti-BJP votes exclusively for the TMC, alleging a covert alliance between CPI(M), BJP, and Congress. With the Assembly elections approaching, Banerjee urged voters to remember the prolonged hardships under CPI(M) governance and uphold the TMC's commitment to state progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Awaits: BJP Eyes Change Amidst High-Stakes Electoral Battle
'Change is Coming': Amit Shah Promises Transformation for Assam and West Bengal in Political Rally
TMC Battles Voter Disenfranchisement in West Bengal
Congress poll manifesto pledges AI, skill development centres in all districts of West Bengal.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases manifesto for West Bengal elections, projects party as third alternative to people.