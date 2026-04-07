Mamata Rallies Behind Mallick in Alleged Ration Scam

In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her full support to longtime political ally Jyotipriya Mallick amid allegations of money laundering in a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Mallick, arrested by the ED in October 2023, held the Food and Supplies portfolio under Banerjee from 2011 to 2021 and was granted bail in January 2025. Addressing political gatherings, Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of fabricating charges against Mallick out of envy, highlighting his contributions to the state's PDS system.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) fraudulently added 1.5 crore names to the ration lists, which Mallick responsibly corrected. She further claimed that the CPI(M) colluded with the BJP to instigate legal actions against her associates. Asserting her influence on the political landscape, Banerjee emphasized that votes for the Trinamool Congress equate to support for her leadership, especially as Mallick contests from the Habra constituency.

Charging the CPI(M) with electoral failure due to her efforts, Banerjee aimed to consolidate anti-BJP votes exclusively for the TMC, alleging a covert alliance between CPI(M), BJP, and Congress. With the Assembly elections approaching, Banerjee urged voters to remember the prolonged hardships under CPI(M) governance and uphold the TMC's commitment to state progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)