U.N. Atomic Watchdog Backs US-Iran Ceasefire Over Nuclear Program
The United Nations atomic watchdog, led by Director General Rafael Grossi, expressed support for the recently agreed ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The organization is prepared to assist in diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting resolution concerning Iran's nuclear program, through its essential safeguards and verification duties.
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- Austria
The United Nations atomic watchdog has welcomed the ceasefire reached overnight between the United States and Iran. According to Director General Rafael Grossi, the agency stands ready to assist in diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing Tehran's nuclear program.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conveyed this message in a statement, highlighting its commitment to support ongoing diplomatic negotiations. The agency emphasized the importance of its safeguards and verification role in these efforts.
This development comes amid a backdrop of international tensions regarding Iran's nuclear activities, with the IAEA poised to play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and compliance as talks progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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