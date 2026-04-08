High Court Grants Bail to Saradha Scam Accused Sudipta Sen

The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, cleared the path for the release of Sudipta Sen, accused in the infamous Saradha ponzi scam. After 13 years of incarceration, Sen has been granted bail in the final two of over 300 criminal cases against him.

A division bench of the High Court granted bail to Sen in cases linked to the Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. This follows earlier bail granted in all other charges, including four major cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court's decision requires Sen to provide a bond of Rs 5,000 and two sureties, one being a local. Sen, arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir, faced accusations of financial misappropriations totaling hundreds of crores of Rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)