Caught in the Crossfire: Kurds in the U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

In the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran, the Kurdish forces are navigating complex pressures from multiple fronts. Initially seen as potential allies, Kurdish fighters found themselves facing mixed signals from Washington and Jerusalem coupled with targeted strikes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Amidst these turbulent developments, President Trump announced a ceasefire, hoping to open negotiations that might signal an end to hostilities. Despite this, Kurdish militants continue their fight for autonomy in the region, while Iranian intelligence tightens its grip through surveillance and warnings against collaboration with foreign forces.

As drone and missile attacks persist, Kurds in Iraq and Iran face a strategic conundrum; they aim for stability and autonomy while Iran retaliates with formidable countermeasures. This geopolitical strife leaves Kurdish leaders wary of further involvement, opting to safeguard their territory amidst a volatile ceasefire situation.