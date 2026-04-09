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Record Turnout in Crucial State Assembly Elections in Assam, Keralam, Puducherry

High voter engagement characterized the Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry, with Puducherry leading in turnout at 89.20%. Key political figures, including state Chief Ministers, participated early in the polls. Election outcome will be decided on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:09 IST
Record Turnout in Crucial State Assembly Elections in Assam, Keralam, Puducherry
People arrive to cast their vote for the Keralam assembly election (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry saw impressive voter turnout on Thursday, marking a significant phase in regional politics. According to Election Commission data at 7:30 PM, Puducherry topped the voter turnout charts with 89.20%, followed by Assam at 85.10% and Keralam at 77.50%.

Voters came out in droves, and significant leaders like Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Pinarayi Vijayan of Keralam voted early. This electoral exercise, covering 126 Assam constituencies, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry, will see results announced on May 4.

Post-polling, officials secured electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). In Keralam, over 2.6 crore voters determined the fate of 883 candidates as UDF aims to unseat the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government. The BJP is also in contention, expanding its influence across the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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