Controversy in Kashmir: Calls for Justice in Alleged Fake Encounter

In the latest development in Kashmir, PDP leader Iltija Mufti visited the residence of Rashid Ahmad Mughal, who was killed in a recent encounter with security forces. The incident, claimed by the army as a counter-terrorism act, has sparked controversy, with Mughal's family alleging the encounter was staged.

Speaking to reporters, Iltija Mufti accused the Army of killing Mughal and planting evidence to frame him as a terrorist. Her statements came as she assured support for any public demonstrations demanding the return of Mughal's body. The family has consistently refuted claims of Mughal's involvement in terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor has announced a magisterial inquiry that is expected to provide clarity within a week. Iltija Mufti has expressed gratitude for the inquiry but remains firm on her stance that justice must be served. She demanded that those responsible be prosecuted and highlighted the misuse of AFSPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)