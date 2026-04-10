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Controversy in Kashmir: Calls for Justice in Alleged Fake Encounter

PDP leader Iltija Mufti accuses the Army of killing Rashid Ahmad Mughal under false pretenses. Mughal's family denies terrorism links, asserting the encounter was fake. Iltija calls for justice, urging the return of Mughal's body and supports public agitation. The Lt Governor has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:53 IST
Controversy in Kashmir: Calls for Justice in Alleged Fake Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest development in Kashmir, PDP leader Iltija Mufti visited the residence of Rashid Ahmad Mughal, who was killed in a recent encounter with security forces. The incident, claimed by the army as a counter-terrorism act, has sparked controversy, with Mughal's family alleging the encounter was staged.

Speaking to reporters, Iltija Mufti accused the Army of killing Mughal and planting evidence to frame him as a terrorist. Her statements came as she assured support for any public demonstrations demanding the return of Mughal's body. The family has consistently refuted claims of Mughal's involvement in terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor has announced a magisterial inquiry that is expected to provide clarity within a week. Iltija Mufti has expressed gratitude for the inquiry but remains firm on her stance that justice must be served. She demanded that those responsible be prosecuted and highlighted the misuse of AFSPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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