Thane Advocates Stand Firm Against New District Court

Advocates from Thane announced their continued protest against the proposed creation of a separate district and sessions court in Mira-Bhayander. This decision arose from a special general body meeting of the Thane District Courts Bar Association (TDCBA).

The association has urged its members to discard their traditional black coats, opting instead for black bands on their right sleeves as a symbol of their opposition, starting April 10. The protest action was outlined in a notice prominently posted in the bar room.

According to the TDCBA, the bifurcation of the existing court system threatens to fragment the judicial process, leading to inefficiencies and logistical challenges for both legal professionals and the public. The association's stance follows a previous March 23 communication seeking the bar's input on the matter.