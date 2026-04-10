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Gold Smuggling Foiled: Operation Dhahabu Blitz Uncovers Major Racket

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a major smuggling racket at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore. The operation, dubbed 'Dhahabu Blitz', intercepted 24 women who concealed the gold, highlighting a sophisticated smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:24 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled: Operation Dhahabu Blitz Uncovers Major Racket
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully dismantled a significant gold smuggling operation at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confiscating 29.37 kg of gold valued at Rs 37.74 crore.

According to an official statement, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit launched 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz' based on precise intelligence. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 24 women arriving from Nairobi, Kenya, carrying concealed gold.

The women, believed to be part of a well-coordinated syndicate, had hidden 25.1 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewellery in their belongings and clothing. The investigation is ongoing to identify the masterminds behind the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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