UN Experts Condemn Intensifying Crackdown on Civil Society in Russia, Warn of ‘Systematic Destruction’ of Dissent

United Nations Special Rapporteurs have issued a strong condemnation of what they describe as an escalating and deliberate campaign by Russian authorities to silence dissent, criminalise anti-war expression, and dismantle independent civil society, under the pretext of safeguarding national security.

In a sharply worded statement tied to key court hearings in April 2026, UN experts warned that repression in Russia has reached alarming levels since the start of the war in Ukraine, with legal mechanisms increasingly weaponised to target activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

‘Systematic Assault’ on Fundamental Freedoms

“Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine in 2022, Russian authorities have accelerated their assault on fundamental freedoms,” the experts said, describing a systematic dismantling of independent civil society.

Central to this crackdown is a growing reliance on restrictive legal classifications such as ‘foreign agents,’ ‘undesirable organisations,’ and ‘extremist or terrorist entities’, which allow authorities to impose severe penalties, including imprisonment, on individuals and groups.

The scale of these measures is striking:

Over 343 organisations designated as “undesirable”

More than 1,173 individuals and entities labelled “foreign agents”

At least 830 organisations and 20,813 individuals placed on Russia’s “terrorists and extremists” list

These classifications, the UN experts argue, are being used not for genuine security concerns but as tools to intimidate, isolate, and silence critics.

Targeting of Prominent Human Rights Organisations

The latest developments point to an intensifying crackdown on some of Russia’s most prominent civil society groups.

On 9 April 2026, Russia’s Ministry of Justice sought to designate the International Memorial Movement—a Nobel Peace Prize-winning organisation—as an “extremist organisation” during a closed Supreme Court hearing.

The move follows earlier actions against Memorial, including:

Liquidation of key branches in December 2021

Designation as an “undesirable organisation” in February 2026

If the extremist label is upheld, individuals associated with Memorial could face criminal prosecution and imprisonment, further shrinking space for independent human rights work.

“This reflects a deliberate strategy to spread fear and deprive people of access to independent information and legal support,” the UN experts warned.

Harsh Sentences for Anti-War Activists

The crackdown has also extended to grassroots movements opposing the war in Ukraine.

On 8 April 2026, six members of the youth movement Vesna were sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for alleged involvement in an “extremist organisation.” Their prosecution stems directly from their anti-war stance.

Vesna had previously been labelled a “foreign agent” before being designated “extremist” by a Russian court in 2022—illustrating what experts describe as a pattern of escalating legal pressure.

Opposition Groups and Navalny Allies Targeted

Authorities have also intensified actions against organisations linked to opposition figure Alexei Navalny, including:

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), designated “extremist” and later classified as a “terrorist organisation” in November 2025

The Anti-War Committee of Russia, labelled “terrorist” in March 2026

Public support for these organisations is now criminalised. In October 2025, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) opened terrorism-related cases against 23 members of the Anti-War Committee.

Indigenous and Minority Groups Caught in Crackdown

The repression has also extended to Indigenous and minority rights groups, raising additional concerns about discrimination and collective targeting.

In June 2024, Russia’s Supreme Court designated a so-called “Anti-Russia Separatist Movement”—reportedly encompassing 55 Indigenous and minority organisations—as extremist, despite questions over its existence.

Later, in November 2024, the Post-Russia Free Nations Forum and 172 affiliated groups, including Indigenous organisations, were labelled “terrorist.”

Among those affected is the Aborigen Forum, an informal network representing Indigenous defenders across Russia’s North, Siberia, and Far East.

Two activists linked to the group—Daria Egereva and Natalia Leongardt—were detained in December 2025 and charged with participation in a “terrorist organisation.” UN experts noted that Egereva may have been targeted in retaliation for engaging with UN mechanisms.

‘Blatant Abuse’ of Counter-Terrorism Laws

UN experts strongly criticised what they described as the misuse of anti-extremism and counter-terrorism legislation to suppress peaceful activities.

“We condemn this deliberate strategy of using ‘extremism’ frameworks to criminalise human rights defenders and anti-war critics,” the statement said.

They warned that such practices are leading to the “total destruction of civil society in Russia”, with profound implications for human rights, democratic accountability, and access to independent information.

Calls for Immediate Action

The UN experts urged Russian authorities to take urgent steps to reverse course, including:

Halting all proceedings against human rights defenders and anti-war activists

Releasing individuals arbitrarily detained for peaceful activities

Ending the misuse of counter-terrorism and extremism laws

Restoring space for independent civil society and free expression

“This practice cannot be tolerated and must end,” the experts said.

Growing International Concern

The statement adds to mounting international concern over shrinking civic space in Russia, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine. Analysts warn that continued repression could further isolate Russian civil society and limit avenues for accountability and reform.

As legal pressures intensify and prominent organisations face extinction, the UN’s warning underscores a stark reality: the space for dissent in Russia is rapidly disappearing.