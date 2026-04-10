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Trio of Women Busted in Major Delhi Drug Syndicate Crackdown

Three women involved in an inter-state drug syndicate were arrested in southeast Delhi with large quantities of drugs, jewellery, and cash seized. Daro Devi was the first arrested, leading police to associates Arti and Sudha, who were also found with contraband. Investigations to find other network members continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:15 IST
Trio of Women Busted in Major Delhi Drug Syndicate Crackdown
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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, three women connected to an inter-state narcotics syndicate were apprehended in southeast Delhi. The police seized more than 23 kg of cannabis, in addition to smack, jewellery, and cash from their possession, officials reported on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities managed to trap and detain Daro Devi, 32, with 22 kg of cannabis hidden in bags in the Sarai Kale Khan area. Her arrest led to the capture of Arti, 34, from Lajpat Nagar, who was found distributing the illegal substances. Police confiscated over 1 kg of cannabis, 244 grams of jewellery, and Rs 2.90 lakh in cash from her.

Moreover, Sudha, another accomplice, was taken into custody in Jal Vihar with 28 grams of smack. Investigations are actively underway to uncover other key operatives within the drug network, according to officials. The operation emphasizes an ongoing effort to dismantle powerful drug syndicates operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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