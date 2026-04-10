Maoist Surrender Marks New Dawn for Telangana
With the surrender of 42 Maoists, Telangana is now completely free of CPI (Maoist) armed formations, according to DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. Leading the surrender was Sodi Malla, a PLGA Battalion commander, among others from the Telangana State Committee. This marks a significant success in countering Left Wing Extremism.
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Telangana has achieved a key milestone in its battle against Left Wing Extremism, as 42 Maoists, including 11 from the Telangana State Committee (TSC), have surrendered, as confirmed by DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Friday.
Among those who laid down arms was Sodi Malla, known as Keshal, a prominent commander within the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion. The surrender included sophisticated weaponry such as AK-47s and SLR rifles, significantly dwindling the strength of CPI (Maoist) armed formations in the state.
Reddy highlighted that the state's persistent efforts have led to a marked decline in Maoist cadres from Telangana, now down to five from 125 in 2023, reflecting the government's effective rehabilitation policies and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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