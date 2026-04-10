Left Menu

Iran Demands US Adherence to Ceasefire in West Asia Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister urges the US to fulfill its ceasefire commitments in West Asia, emphasizing Lebanon's key role in the deal. With escalating tensions due to Israeli actions, Iran stresses unconditional political support for Lebanon and outlines prerequisites for potential negotiations with the US in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:47 IST
Iran Demands US Adherence to Ceasefire in West Asia Amidst Rising Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, has emphatically called upon the United States to adhere to its commitments under the recently brokered two-week ceasefire agreement aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia. Notably, Araghchi asserted that Lebanon remains an essential element of this accord, based on reports from Iranian state media outlet, Press TV.

In a detailed briefing with Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Araghchi condemned what he described as 'brutal crimes' perpetrated by Israel against Lebanon. He reiterated Iran's unwavering political support for Lebanon, underscored by solidarity from both Iranian people and government in resistance against the Israeli occupation, as per Press TV's reports.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran ceasefire agreement's fragile nature is further stressed by Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf. He highlights the unmet agreed-upon measures: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets, which are crucial preconditions for commencing negotiations. Despite this, discord persists as the truce terms remain disputed by Washington and Israel, especially concerning Hezbollah targets.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice

Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice

 India
2
Vance in the Middle: High-Stakes Talks with Iran

Vance in the Middle: High-Stakes Talks with Iran

 Global
3
Road Rage Escalates to Knife Attack: Mother and Son Injured

Road Rage Escalates to Knife Attack: Mother and Son Injured

 India
4
Tragic Crane Incident: Unfortunate Mishap in Rohini Leaves Two Dead

Tragic Crane Incident: Unfortunate Mishap in Rohini Leaves Two Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026