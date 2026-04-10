Iran Demands US Adherence to Ceasefire in West Asia Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, has emphatically called upon the United States to adhere to its commitments under the recently brokered two-week ceasefire agreement aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia. Notably, Araghchi asserted that Lebanon remains an essential element of this accord, based on reports from Iranian state media outlet, Press TV.

In a detailed briefing with Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, Araghchi condemned what he described as 'brutal crimes' perpetrated by Israel against Lebanon. He reiterated Iran's unwavering political support for Lebanon, underscored by solidarity from both Iranian people and government in resistance against the Israeli occupation, as per Press TV's reports.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran ceasefire agreement's fragile nature is further stressed by Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf. He highlights the unmet agreed-upon measures: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets, which are crucial preconditions for commencing negotiations. Despite this, discord persists as the truce terms remain disputed by Washington and Israel, especially concerning Hezbollah targets.