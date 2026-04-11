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New POPSK Brings Passport Services Closer to Home

A new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) was inaugurated in Uttarakhand, bringing passport services closer to local residents. The move aims to reduce the need for long-distance travel, aligning with the government's initiative to enhance service accessibility under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:22 IST
New POPSK Brings Passport Services Closer to Home
  • Country:
  • India

A Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) was unveiled on Saturday in a strategic move to improve access to passport services. Collaboratively launched by the Ministry of External Affairs and India Post, the new facility in the tehsil complex has been eagerly anticipated by local residents.

The inauguration was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni, and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, who collectively emphasized the importance of making government services more accessible. The first passports from this center were issued to 12 individuals, marking a significant milestone for the region.

According to Margherita, the POPSK is part of a broader initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to strengthen the nation's foreign policy and rescue citizens stranded abroad. MP Baluni highlighted the reduced need for residents to travel long distances, thanks to the 453 POPSKs and 93 Passport Seva Kendras now operational across India.

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