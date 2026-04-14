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Tragedy in Turkiye: School Shooting Leaves 16 Injured

An 18-year-old former student opened fire in a high school in southeastern Turkiye, injuring 16 people before taking his own life. The attack, which took place in Siverek, has left several individuals in critical condition, and authorities are investigating the motive behind this rare incident in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:58 IST
Tragedy in Turkiye: School Shooting Leaves 16 Injured
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  • Turkey

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a former student armed with a shotgun stormed a vocational high school in southeastern Turkiye, injuring at least 16 individuals before turning the weapon on himself. The violent act unfolded in the town of Siverek, located within the Sanliurfa province, and has left the community reeling.

According to Governor Hasan Sildak, the assailant fired randomly, injuring 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee, and a police officer. With many victims being treated locally, five were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital due to the severity of their injuries.

School shootings are uncommon in Turkiye, and the motives behind this attack remain unclear. The school had been deemed safe without routine police protection, and the gunman had no prior criminal record. This incident, deemed an isolated event by authorities, raises questions about safety protocols and preventive measures in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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