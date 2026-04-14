Tragic Assault at Birthday Celebration in Ranchi

A disturbing incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, where a 25-year-old dentist from Jamshedpur was allegedly raped during a birthday party after being intoxicated. The party took place on April 9 at an apartment in the Lalpur police station area.

Authorities were alerted to the crime when the survivor filed a complaint on April 13, leading to the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim's medical examination has been conducted, and a manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, who is believed to be a friend of the host and is now absconding.

The survivor, who has been preparing for the Master of Dental Surgery entrance test in Ranchi, claimed she was intoxicated before being assaulted. Lalpur police, led by Officer Rupesh Kumar Singh, are actively investigating the case while appealing for any information that could lead to the suspect's capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)