Haiti and Dominican Republic Reopen Skies to Boost Economic Ties

In a significant move to enhance cross-border cooperation, Haiti and the Dominican Republic declared the reopening of their shared airspace, slated for May. This decision, announced in a joint statement on Friday, follows more than two years of suspended flights between the two nations.

The reopening is viewed as a strategic measure to facilitate mobility, bolster economic ties, and reinforce relations between the neighboring countries. The joint statement emphasized the importance of this initiative for both economic growth and diplomatic relations.

This airspace agreement represents a pivotal step forward for Haiti and the Dominican Republic, signaling a commitment to collaboration and mutual development after a prolonged period of restricted air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)