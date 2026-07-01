Senior AIADMK Leaders Shift Allegiances: Join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

In a major political shift, former Tamil Nadu Ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar are set to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on July 2. The move is aimed at furthering their commitment to public service under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, contributing to the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:04 IST
Senior AIADMK Leaders Shift Allegiances: Join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Former Tamil Nadu Minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant political development, senior AIADMK leaders and former Tamil Nadu ministers, C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar, have officially announced their decision to join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on July 2. This marks a crucial shift in the state’s political dynamics.

In separate media statements, the leaders confirmed their new alignment with TVK, citing the desire to strengthen their public service commitments under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. C Vijayabaskar reflected on his extensive career, notably his tenure as Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing his dedication to public health.

Meanwhile, MR Vijayabaskar, known for his transformative impact on the Transport Department, underscored his engagement with the community, particularly in Karur during the pandemic. Both expressed confidence in Joseph Vijay’s leadership, aiming to leverage the TVK platform for enhanced public welfare and state development.

The induction ceremony will occur on July 2 at 9 am at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Mahabalipuram, with party functionaries and media in attendance. This addition of seasoned leaders is anticipated to fortify TVK's position as it embarks on a new phase of organizational expansion.

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