Germany Pledges New Funding for Ukraine at NATO Summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Germany's intention to pledge new financial support to Ukraine at the forthcoming NATO summit. The announcement was made alongside Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference following a meeting in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Intends To Make A New Funding Commitment To Ukraine At The Upcoming Nato Summit | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:06 IST
Germany Pledges New Funding for Ukraine at NATO Summit
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At a press conference on Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that Germany plans to extend new financial support to Ukraine during the forthcoming NATO summit.

This announcement was made in the presence of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The commitment underscores Germany's role as a key European NATO ally and its dedication to providing assistance to Kyiv.

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