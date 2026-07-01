Germany Pledges New Funding for Ukraine at NATO Summit

Germany Intends To Make A New Funding Commitment To Ukraine At The Upcoming Nato Summit

At a press conference on Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that Germany plans to extend new financial support to Ukraine during the forthcoming NATO summit.

This announcement was made in the presence of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The commitment underscores Germany's role as a key European NATO ally and its dedication to providing assistance to Kyiv.