Estonia Has Released Images Showing Machine Guns And Sandbags Mounted On A Russianflagged Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier In The Baltic Sea This Spring

International tensions are rising in the Baltic Sea as images released by Estonia reveal machine guns and sandbags onboard the Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas carrier, Marshal Vasilevskiy. This unusual militarization of a civilian vessel marks a confrontational shift by Moscow in securing its maritime interests.

Geopolitical analyst Yoruk Isik criticized the move, highlighting it as a provocative message to NATO and EU nations, signaling Russia's intent to challenge any detention or inspection attempts on its ships. The vessel has made multiple voyages between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad, using routes near Estonia's coasts.

Amid escalating sanctions and vessel seizures in Europe targeting Russia's shadow fleet, the Russian government insists on safeguarding crucial maritime routes. This shows a fragile balance between asserting naval presence and avoiding military escalation.