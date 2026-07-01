NATO Allies Pledge Robust Support for Ukraine at Upcoming Summit

A Nato Summit Next Week In Turkey Will See Nato Allies Commit To Providing Sustainable

Next week, a critical NATO summit in Turkey will witness alliance members committing to significant, long-term security support for Ukraine. This announcement was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Rutte highlighted the allies' dedication to providing reliable and prolonged security assistance for Ukraine.

Rutte further stressed the importance of scaling up the defense industry, urging partners to transform increased financial input into tangible, combat-ready capabilities, a primary focus for the upcoming summit.