Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Antwerp Apartment Block
A devastating fire erupted in an Antwerp apartment block, claiming lives and injuring several residents. The blaze occurred on the eighth floor, leading to the evacuation of over 200 people. Authorities urged locals to close their windows against the smoke, while multiple fire brigades responded to the emergency.
A devastating fire erupted in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities, local police reported via their website.
The blaze, described as raging, broke out at 9:53 a.m. on the eighth floor of a 10-story apartment block located in the Linkeroever area. Over 200 residents were evacuated, and numerous individuals sustained injuries during the incident.
Authorities have advised nearby residents to close windows and doors and, if needed, turn off ventilation systems due to smoke concerns. Fire brigades from various districts were deployed to manage the situation.