Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Antwerp Apartment Block

Several People Were Killed In A Fire That Broke Out On Wednesday Morning In An Apartment Block In The Belgian City Of Antwerp

A devastating fire erupted in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities, local police reported via their website.

The blaze, described as raging, broke out at 9:53 a.m. on the eighth floor of a 10-story apartment block located in the Linkeroever area. Over 200 residents were evacuated, and numerous individuals sustained injuries during the incident.

Authorities have advised nearby residents to close windows and doors and, if needed, turn off ventilation systems due to smoke concerns. Fire brigades from various districts were deployed to manage the situation.