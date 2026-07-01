Google to Pay $1.5 Billion in Antitrust Damages to PriceRunner

Google faces a $1.5 billion penalty in Sweden after a court ruling linked to its manipulation of price comparison services. This judgment follows PriceRunner's lawsuit accusing Google of breaching antitrust laws by favoring its own comparison shopping services over competitors, causing substantial damage to PriceRunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Swedish Court Said On Wednesday Alphabets Google Is To Pay The Equivalent Of Around Billion Swedish Crowns Billion In Antitrust Damages To Klarnas Price Comparison Company Pricerunner Pricerunner Is Considered To Have Suffered Damage As A Result Of Google Having Illegally Favoured Its Price Comparison Service For Many Years | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:48 IST
Google to Pay $1.5 Billion in Antitrust Damages to PriceRunner
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A Swedish court has ruled that Google must pay approximately 14.3 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $1.5 billion, in antitrust damages to PriceRunner. This ruling comes as Google's actions were deemed to have illegally favored its own price comparison service, resulting in significant harm to PriceRunner over the years.

In 2022, PriceRunner filed a lawsuit against Google, seeking €2.1 billion ($2.4 billion) in damages for violations of antitrust laws. The company claimed that Google manipulated search results to benefit its own comparison shopping platform, disadvantaging competitors like PriceRunner.

The Stockholm Patent and Market Court cited Google's illegal practices as the cause of the damages incurred by PriceRunner. The decision underscores ongoing scrutiny of Google's market practices and the significant financial repercussions of such legal challenges.

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