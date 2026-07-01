Amit Shah's Odisha Visit: Pioneering Infrastructure and Energy Breakthroughs

As Odisha braces for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit, state minister Suresh Pujari remarked on the state's anticipation of Shah's arrival to initiate several pivotal infrastructure and energy projects.

According to Pujari, Shah is slated to visit Jharsuguda on July 3, marking the inauguration of an ethanol plant in Bargarh. This plant is expected to take advantage of previously wasted crop residue, enhancing both state and national energy sectors.

Following the Bargarh engagements, Shah will proceed to Sambalpur on July 4 to inaugurate and lay foundations for additional projects. Meanwhile, on the GST's decade-long anniversary, Pujari hailed its economic impact, emphasizing its role in increasing state revenues and fostering national transparency.