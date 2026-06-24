New Rolleston Bridge Project Set to Begin This Month

Work on a new bridge over State Highway 1 in Rolleston is set to begin later this month as the Government continues efforts to improve transport connections in one of New Zealand's fastest-growing areas. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the bridge project marks the next stage of the SH1 Rolleston Access Improvements programme, which aims to improve safety, reduce congestion and support future growth in the Selwyn District.

Rolleston has experienced rapid population and business growth in recent years, placing increasing pressure on transport infrastructure. State Highway 1 currently carries about 24,000 vehicles every day, including a significant number of freight vehicles. Traffic volumes are expected to rise substantially over the next two decades, creating a need for long-term improvements to the corridor.

First stage completed with new road connections

The bridge project follows the successful completion of the first stage of upgrades delivered by Fulton Hogan. A new roundabout and road realignment at the Dunns Crossing and Walkers Road intersection are now fully open, making it easier for motorists to enter and leave Rolleston from the southern end of the town. The changes have also improved access to the area's industrial zone, an important hub for freight and commercial activity.

Alongside the road improvements, a new pedestrian and cycling subway has opened beneath SH1. The underpass provides a safer route for people travelling on foot or by bike and will link with planned shared pathways on both sides of the highway. Officials say the first phase was completed on schedule and within budget, allowing construction to move directly into the next stage of the project.

Bridge designed to support future growth

The new bridge will span both SH1 and the railway line, creating a direct connection between Rolleston's residential neighbourhoods and its growing industrial and business areas. Plans include two traffic lanes heading toward the industrial area, where vehicle demand is expected to be highest, and one lane travelling toward residential parts of the town. A shared walking and cycling path will also be incorporated into the structure.

The bridge has been designed with future growth in mind. Its overall width allows for an additional traffic lane if required in the future, while the support structures have been built to accommodate any future expansion of SH1 beneath the bridge.

Early site preparation work will begin shortly, with piling expected to start in October. The bridge is scheduled to open by the end of 2027. Additional upgrades, including changes to local roads, removal of two signalised intersections and improvements to the nearby rail level crossing, are expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Bishop said the upgrades will help ensure SH1 remains a safe, reliable and efficient route for residents, businesses and freight operators as the region continues to grow.