Middle East Tensions: Debating Control Over Southern Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel are contemplating a U.S.-supported move for Israeli forces to vacate areas of conflict in southern Lebanon, handing control to the Lebanese military. Ongoing talks are taking place in Washington amidst geopolitical complexities involving Iran.

Israeli forces captured parts of southern Lebanon following a confrontation initiated by Hezbollah in support of Tehran, with the backdrop of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Despite a hold on hostilities, Israel insists on a defensive presence in Lebanon, emphasizing regional security concerns.

The proposal details a U.S. training and vetting plan for Lebanese forces, ensuring no Hezbollah ties. Lebanon's President, Joseph Aoun, indicated negotiations on 'pilot zones' are pending Israeli consent, while Hezbollah opposes these high-level dialogues. The U.S. aims for a 'de-confliction cell' to shepherd peace and stability in the region.