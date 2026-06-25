Tensions Rise: Israel-Lebanon Talks Hit Stumbling Blocks Over Southern Border

Senior Israeli And Lebanese Officials Denied On Thursday That There Had Been Any Israeli Withdrawal From Occupied Southern Lebanon

Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials have dismissed claims of any Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon. This follows remarks from a U.S. official alleging Israel had retracted some forces as a gesture towards Lebanon's government.

During ongoing U.S.-mediated discussions, Israel and Lebanon are negotiating over a U.S.-backed proposal for some Israeli-occupied territories. However, Lebanon denies any evidence of Israeli pullback, citing continued presence and enforcement in the buffer zone.

Disputes persist over the mechanism of the proposed withdrawal. Lebanon demands immediate implementation within the buffer zone, whereas Israel prefers phased discussions without a set timeline. The situation remains contentious, highlighting the complexities of regional diplomacy.