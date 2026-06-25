Resilient Amidst Ruins: Lebanon’s Long Road to Recovery

A recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has brought temporary calm to Lebanon, yet uncertainties persist for the displaced. With their homes destroyed or occupied, many remain in shelters, plagued by long-term displacement concerns. Lebanese officials consider solutions amid financial strains and continued occupation by Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Longawaited Ceasefire Has Brought Relative Calm To Lebanon | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:47 IST
Resilient Amidst Ruins: Lebanon’s Long Road to Recovery
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A recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah offers Lebanon temporary respite, but unresolved challenges remain for displaced citizens. Many, like Hussein Merhi, find their homes either destroyed or occupied, continuing their journey of displacement as Israeli forces maintain occupation in southern Lebanon.

More than 1.2 million people were driven from their homes due to intensified conflict, with a significant number residing in government-managed displacement shelters. Although some have returned home following the ceasefire, many find their residences in ruins, akin to Merhi whose home and farm are no more.

Amid potential long-term displacement issues, Lebanese authorities contemplate providing pre-fabricated housing or rent assistance programs, despite facing fiscal and logistical hurdles. Discussions regarding a U.S.-mediated proposal for Israeli withdrawal are ongoing, but the timeline and territorial scope remain uncertain, further complicating recovery prospects.

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