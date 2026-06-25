Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial Mail-in Voting Order

A Federal Judge In Boston On Thursday Blocked Implementation Of Us President Donald Trumps Executive Order Aiming To Tighten Rules For Mailin Voting

In a significant legal setback for President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Boston has blocked his executive order designed to tighten mail-in voting rules. This move comes just ahead of the crucial November elections, where control of Congress hangs in the balance.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani supported claims made by several Democrat-led states that Trump's order unlawfully encroaches upon state authority over federal elections. The executive order sought to involve the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Postal Service in the electoral process, raising concerns of chaos and voter disenfranchisement.

The judge's decision contrasts with an earlier ruling by Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C., who found a related challenge by Democrats to be premature as implementation had not begun. The legal battle continues as voting rights groups and states argue the constitutional limits on presidential power over elections.