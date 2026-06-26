Exodus Amidst Fear: Safe Haven Eludes Malawian and Zimbabwean Migrants Fleeing South Africa

Thousands Of Malawian Migrants Queued For Processing At A Makeshift Camp In The South African City Of Durban This Week While Hundreds Of Zimbabweans Slept On The Pavement Outside Their Consulate In Cape Town All Had The Same Goal To Leave South Africa Before Nationwide Antiimmigrant Protests On Tuesday

A swelling tide of fear amongst migrant communities has gripped South Africa, with thousands of Malawians and Zimbabweans striving to escape before anticipated violence during impending nationwide anti-immigrant protests. This week, Durban witnessed large numbers of Malawians queuing at a makeshift camp, while many Zimbabweans sought refuge outside their consulate in Cape Town.

The looming threat of xenophobic violence has left migrants at the mercy of uncertain times. Ebrahim Moosa, anxiously waiting with his wife and others, shared his fears of impending unrest and the fervent hope of reaching safety in Malawi. Recent protests targeting foreigners have seen disturbing manifestations of violence, compelling many to abandon their homes.

Institutionally, the South African government has been urging citizens not to engage in vigilantism, promising significant police presence to maintain peace. Despite official reassurances, many foreigners like Leanne Sefu, who escaped violence only to remain stranded, continue to face precarious futures with no safe sanctuary in sight.