Kenya Deports Somali Deputy PM for Alleged Passport Fraud

Jibril Abdirashid Haji, Somalia's second deputy prime minister, was deported from Kenya for allegedly acquiring a fraudulent Kenyan passport. He arrived with a Somali diplomatic visa, yet immigration authorities found discrepancies. Despite admitting the fraud, Haji refused to surrender the passport, leading to his swift deportation back to Mogadishu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kenya This Week Deported Somalias Second Deputy Prime Minister Back To His Country For Suspected Fraudulent Acquisition Of A Kenyan Passport | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:36 IST
Kenya Deports Somali Deputy PM for Alleged Passport Fraud

This week, Kenya deported Somalia's second deputy prime minister, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, due to suspicions of fraudulent passport acquisition. The incident emerged after Haji arrived at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Although he traveled with a valid Somali diplomatic visa, authorities flagged potential misuse of a Kenyan passport.

According to a police report, Haji confessed during interrogation but refused to hand over the questionable passport, insisting it would only be presented in a court. Attempts by Reuters to contact Haji or Somalia's information minister for comments have been unsuccessful.

Haji was detained in a VIP lounge and promptly issued a return ticket to Mogadishu, departing early Thursday. This action underscores the complex relationship between the two nations, with Kenya hosting a significant Somali community and actively participating in regional peacekeeping efforts.

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