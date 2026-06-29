U.S. and Iran Agree to Stand Down, Allow Free Movement of Vessels

The Us And Iran Will Stand Down On Strikes And Vessels Will Be Allowed To Move Freely

The United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary cessation of military actions, enabling vessels to navigate freely, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Technical discussions will persist across all areas outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU), as both nations strive to ease tensions.

The announcement marks a step towards diplomatic engagement, fostering conditions that allow for continued dialogue and free movement along critical maritime routes.