U.S. and Iran Agree to Stand Down, Allow Free Movement of Vessels

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a temporary stand down on military strikes, allowing for free movement of vessels. This decision follows ongoing technical discussions on various aspects of a memorandum of understanding, as announced by a U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us And Iran Will Stand Down On Strikes And Vessels Will Be Allowed To Move Freely | Updated: 29-06-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 05:00 IST
U.S. and Iran Agree to Stand Down, Allow Free Movement of Vessels
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The United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary cessation of military actions, enabling vessels to navigate freely, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Technical discussions will persist across all areas outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU), as both nations strive to ease tensions.

The announcement marks a step towards diplomatic engagement, fostering conditions that allow for continued dialogue and free movement along critical maritime routes.

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