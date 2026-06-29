Australia and Vanuatu Forge Critical Development Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Australia and Vanuatu have signed the Nakamal Agreement, a development and security pact. This agreement strengthens Australia's influence in the Pacific amid competition with China. It allows Australia input on third-party infrastructure investments while ensuring Vanuatu's territories remain free from militarization. The deal had been delayed due to local political concerns.
Australia and Vanuatu officially signed the Nakamal Agreement on Monday, marking a significant step in their development and security relations. The pact, delayed by domestic political concerns in Vanuatu, aims to solidify Australia as the preferred partner for security and investment oversight in the country.
This agreement arrives at a critical time when Australia seeks to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific region. The Nakamal Agreement allows Australia to be consulted on any third-party investments, ensuring that Vanuatu's critical infrastructure remains free of military bases and militarization.
China, which is Vanuatu's largest external creditor, has reacted cautiously, expressing hope that the pact will support regional growth rather than intensify geopolitical rivalries. Meanwhile, Vanuatu continues discussions with China on a separate economic initiative. Australian funds of A$500 million over ten years underscore their commitment to this strategic partnership.