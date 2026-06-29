Australia and Vanuatu Forge Critical Development Pact Amidst Regional Tensions

Australia And Vanuatu On Monday Signed A Development And Security Pact That Had Been Delayed For Months Over Vanuatus Concerns That It Could Stifle Investment From Other Countries Australia

Australia and Vanuatu officially signed the Nakamal Agreement on Monday, marking a significant step in their development and security relations. The pact, delayed by domestic political concerns in Vanuatu, aims to solidify Australia as the preferred partner for security and investment oversight in the country.

This agreement arrives at a critical time when Australia seeks to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific region. The Nakamal Agreement allows Australia to be consulted on any third-party investments, ensuring that Vanuatu's critical infrastructure remains free of military bases and militarization.

China, which is Vanuatu's largest external creditor, has reacted cautiously, expressing hope that the pact will support regional growth rather than intensify geopolitical rivalries. Meanwhile, Vanuatu continues discussions with China on a separate economic initiative. Australian funds of A$500 million over ten years underscore their commitment to this strategic partnership.