An Expolitical Prisoner From Belarus On Monday Raised Doubts About Easing Sanctions On The Eastern European Country In Return For Releasing Political Prisoners As Long As Repression And New Arrests Continue Katsiaryna Andreyeva

On Monday, former Belarusian political prisoner, journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva, raised concerns about the prospect of easing sanctions on Belarus while political repression persists. Following her release in March, part of a larger negotiation with the U.S., she criticized the regime's lack of meaningful human rights improvements.

The ongoing negotiations signify a stark shift from the West's previous stance, which isolated President Alexander Lukashenko for his poor human rights record and support for Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict. Andreyeva stressed that any easing of sanctions should be contingent upon significant rights progress.

During a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, she highlighted the harsh conditions she endured during over five years of imprisonment. Andreyeva called for an end to the perpetual cycle of arrests and legal reforms, emphasizing the plight of her husband Ihar Ilyash and over 950 remaining detainees.