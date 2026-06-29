Easing Sanctions: Belarusian Political Prisoners at a Crossroads
Katsiaryna Andreyeva, a Belarusian journalist and ex-political prisoner, questions easing sanctions on Belarus due to ongoing repression. She advocates for genuine human rights improvements before any concessions. With over 950 political prisoners still detained, international concern grows over Lukashenko's regime's systematic rights violations.
On Monday, former Belarusian political prisoner, journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva, raised concerns about the prospect of easing sanctions on Belarus while political repression persists. Following her release in March, part of a larger negotiation with the U.S., she criticized the regime's lack of meaningful human rights improvements.
The ongoing negotiations signify a stark shift from the West's previous stance, which isolated President Alexander Lukashenko for his poor human rights record and support for Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict. Andreyeva stressed that any easing of sanctions should be contingent upon significant rights progress.
During a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, she highlighted the harsh conditions she endured during over five years of imprisonment. Andreyeva called for an end to the perpetual cycle of arrests and legal reforms, emphasizing the plight of her husband Ihar Ilyash and over 950 remaining detainees.
ALSO READ
-
Belarus's Political Prisoner Dilemma: Sanctions and Human Rights in Focus
-
Poland Deports Foreign Agents Amid Russian Influence Allegations
-
China and Belarus: A Strategic Alliance Forged in Tensions
-
Historic Peak: Lukashenko and Xi Jinping Discuss Strengthening Ties
-
Putin Stands Firm on Ukrainian Conflict Amid Peace Proposal