U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Mail-in Ballot Law

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi's law allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but received five days later to be counted. The decision, a setback for Donald Trump, emerged from a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett joining the court's liberal justices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:38 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Mail-in Ballot Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Mississippi in a divisive case concerning mail-in ballots, marking a crucial proceeding in election law. A narrow 5-4 decision upheld the state's law permitting the acceptance of mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive up to five days later.

The verdict represents a significant transition in the election process and poses a challenge to former President Donald Trump's intention to curb mail-in voting, a practice he has persistently criticized as vulnerable to fraud, despite scant evidence of such issues.

This ruling has garnered attention due to the alignment of some conservative justices—Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett—with the court's liberal bloc. Their stance led to an outcome favoring voters and potentially affecting future approaches toward electoral legislation in other similarly aligned states.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026