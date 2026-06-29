U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Mississippi Mail-in Ballot Law

The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted

The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Mississippi in a divisive case concerning mail-in ballots, marking a crucial proceeding in election law. A narrow 5-4 decision upheld the state's law permitting the acceptance of mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive up to five days later.

The verdict represents a significant transition in the election process and poses a challenge to former President Donald Trump's intention to curb mail-in voting, a practice he has persistently criticized as vulnerable to fraud, despite scant evidence of such issues.

This ruling has garnered attention due to the alignment of some conservative justices—Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett—with the court's liberal bloc. Their stance led to an outcome favoring voters and potentially affecting future approaches toward electoral legislation in other similarly aligned states.