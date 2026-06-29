New Zealand's Commanding Triumph: England Falters at Trent Bridge

New Zealand secured a stunning 160-run victory against England in the third test, clinching a 2-1 series win at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. This marked England's first home series loss since 2021 and their first defeat in a series of three or more tests at home in 14 years. England captain Ben Stokes' surprise retirement announcement overshadowed the game.

The match saw England's hopes crumble early with two wickets lost in five balls during the morning's fourth over. Emilio Gay, stepping in as number six, was dismissed for 10 runs, followed by Joe Root, who was run out for 18. Jamie Smith, returning post-paternity leave, showed resilience alongside Gus Atkinson, but the pair's efforts couldn't stave off defeat as England was ousted for 212 runs.

England's envisioned reset post-Ashes defeat remains elusive. The loss of captain Stokes signifies deepening troubles for the team, which has lost seven of their last nine tests. New Zealand, overcoming injuries, delivered a cohesive performance with contributions from Blair Tickner and Zak Foulkes. "I'm very proud of the guys," remarked New Zealand captain Tom Latham.