Supreme Court Declines Trump's Appeal in Carroll Defamation Case
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear President Donald Trump's appeal regarding a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation. The court's decision upholds a 2023 jury verdict despite Trump's claims of an unfair trial.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by former President Donald Trump concerning a $5 million verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll. This decision marks the continuation of a legal battle involving allegations of sexual abuse and defamation made by Carroll against Trump.
Carroll, a former advice columnist, has been in conflict with Trump since publishing assertions in her 2019 memoir accusing him of rape in a department store around 1996. Trump vehemently denied these claims, calling them a 'hoax.' Despite the appeal, previous judicial decisions corroborated the jury's verdict.
The case has sparkled heated debates surrounding sexual misconduct allegations against prominent figures. The Supreme Court's refusal to hear Trump's appeal underscores the judicial system's stance on upholding the jury's original verdict, reinforcing judicial processes and victim representation in the public eye.
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