Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of 'Ram-droh' over Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched an attack on the BJP regarding the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, urging opposition leaders to take a united stand. Raut connected this issue to UP Congress President Ajay Rai's alleged house arrest, emphasizing the temple's inclusive significance for all devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:46 IST
Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of 'Ram-droh' over Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lambasted the party for its alleged involvement in the misuse of Ram Mandir donations. Raut accused the BJP of committing "Ram-droh"—a term he used to describe treason against Lord Ram. He linked these allegations to the purported house arrest of Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, suggesting Rai was being prevented from exposing corruption.

Drawing historical parallels, Raut asserted that even the notorious invader Mahmud Ghaznavi plundered the Somnath Temple only 17 times, yet BJP members have desecrated the sanctity of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation boxes 66 times in recent months. He condemned these acts as betraying not only the nation but also the deity whom they claim to revere.

Advocating a unified stance, Raut proposed that leaders from opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal, should visit the Ram Temple in solidarity. Raut reinforced the idea that the temple transcends political parties and is a symbol of shared devotion, emphasizing that Lord Ram belongs to all.

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