TDB Backs Homegrown Contactless Load Sensor Technology

India has taken another step toward strengthening its industrial automation ecosystem by supporting the development of a homegrown contactless load measurement technology. The Technology Development Board (TDB), functioning under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has provided financial assistance to Mumbai-based Puretronics India Private Limited for the commercialisation of its Load Magnetic Overload (LMO) Sensor. The project introduces what the company describes as India's first fully contactless programmable load measurement system. The technology has been developed for elevators, cranes, hoists, material handling equipment, cable machinery, and several other industrial applications where accurate load monitoring plays a critical role in safety and performance. The support will help the company establish manufacturing capabilities and bring the technology to the commercial market.

Contactless design offers improved reliability and easier integration

Unlike conventional load cells that depend on mechanical strain gauges, the LMO sensor measures load using a non-contact magnetic sensing principle. The system combines high-resolution magnetic sensors with digital signal processing and programmable embedded electronics to deliver accurate load measurement while reducing maintenance needs and calibration requirements.

The technology has also been designed for smooth integration with modern industrial automation platforms, including PLC, SCADA, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems. Its resistance to vibration and demanding industrial environments makes it suitable for safety-critical operations where consistent performance is essential. Since the platform has been developed entirely in India, manufacturers can also customise it for different industrial applications without relying on imported sensing solutions.

Indigenous innovation expected to strengthen manufacturing sector

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said advanced sensor technologies are becoming increasingly important for industrial automation and smart manufacturing. He noted that innovations such as the LMO Load Measurement System reflect India's growing capability to develop globally competitive industrial technologies that meet domestic requirements while improving industrial safety and manufacturing competitiveness.

Puretronics India Private Limited said the financial assistance will help the company establish commercial-scale production, accelerate market adoption of its indigenous sensing technology, and expand opportunities in both domestic and international markets. The project is also expected to reduce dependence on imported industrial sensors while providing Indian manufacturers with a reliable and cost-effective solution for critical load monitoring applications.