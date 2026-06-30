Cuban Foreign Minister Accuses U.S. of Intimidation
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the U.S. State Department of using intimidation tactics to defer a UN debate on the U.S. blockade of Cuba. He claimed the sanctions imposed by the U.S. were contributing to deaths on the island. The accusation was made during a press conference in Havana.
Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Foreign Minister, accused the U.S. State Department of intimidating United Nations member states. This pressure is allegedly aimed at delaying a critical upcoming UN debate on the U.S. blockade against Cuba, scheduled for July 7.
Speaking to reporters, Rodriguez highlighted the detrimental effects the U.S. sanctions have on the island, emphasizing their role in causing deaths among Cuban citizens.
These statements were made during a press conference in Havana, where the Cuban government sought international support to address the impact of the long-standing embargo.