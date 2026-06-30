Cubas Foreign Minister Said On Tuesday That The Us State Department Was Pressuring And Intimidating United Nations Member States To Put Off An Upcoming July Floor Debate Over The Us Blockade Of The Communistrun Island Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Told Reporters At A Press Conference In Havana That The Us Sanctions Were Causing Deaths In Cuba

Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Foreign Minister, accused the U.S. State Department of intimidating United Nations member states. This pressure is allegedly aimed at delaying a critical upcoming UN debate on the U.S. blockade against Cuba, scheduled for July 7.

Speaking to reporters, Rodriguez highlighted the detrimental effects the U.S. sanctions have on the island, emphasizing their role in causing deaths among Cuban citizens.

These statements were made during a press conference in Havana, where the Cuban government sought international support to address the impact of the long-standing embargo.